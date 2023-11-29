Parliamentary polls: High-level meeting in J&K to discuss arrangements

Srinagar, Nov 29: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Pole has called for a high level meeting of civil and police districts heads of J&K on Friday, December 1 to review arrangements for Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in April-May next year.

This will be the first high-level virtual review of arrangements for Lok Sabha elections by the CEO with senior officers who will be responsible for overall polling related arrangements.

Reports said that all issues pertaining to the Lok Sabha elections will be discussed including the projection of staff, security personnel etc required for smooth conduct of polls.

The meeting will also discuss requirements of EVMs, VVPATs, appointment of Nodal Officers, training of staff etc, it added.

Jammu and Kashmir has five Parliamentary seats including Jammu-Rajouri, Udhampur-Doda, Srinagar-Budgam, Baramulla-Kupwara and South Kashmir-Poonch. Presently, three seats are held by the National Conference and two by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reports also said that the Special Summary Revision of Jammu and Kashmir is also in the final stage and final rolls are likely to be published on January 8, 2024.