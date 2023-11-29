NIT Srinagar incident: Police warn against rumor mongering, confirm case filed

Srinagar, Nov 29: Police on Wednesday said that a case has been registered against a student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar for uploading sensitive content that allegedly targeted the religious sentiments of a particular community.

In response to a communication from NIT authorities, a case with FIR No. 156/23 under sections 295A, 153A, and 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at PS Nigeen on November 28, 2023, according to a police spokesperson.

The spokesperson further appealed to the public to refrain from spreading rumors or false information related to the incident. He emphasized the importance of not falling prey to false propaganda initiated by anti-social elements, cautioning that legal action would be taken against those found involved in provocative acts or instigation.

This clarification comes in the wake of tensions and concerns surrounding the incident at NIT Srinagar.

On Tuesday, the local students of the institute held a massive protest against the incident and demanded action against the non-local student who had uploaded a derogatory video on social media.