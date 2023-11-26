7 injured in Saujiyan road accident

Poonch-Mandi, Nov 26: Seven persons were injured in a road accident at Saujiyan in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district.

Officials said the accident occurred when a vehicle JK12 8618, which was on its way to Digwar from Barari Saujiyan and was carrying Baratis, fell into a gorge near Saujiyan Naib Tehsil office.

They said that driver of vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp turn due to which it fell in gorge and seven Baratis were injured. They were shifted to sub district hospital Mandi where from they were taken to district hospital Mandi.

The officials added that three injured have been referred to Government Medical College Jammu while one to Srinagar and three injured are under treatment in Poonch hospital.

Injured include Mohammad Lateef son of Ghulam Mohammad, Mohammad Azeem son of Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Afzal son of Mohammad Din, Mohammad Qayoom son of Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Ayoub son of Muneer Hussain and Gul Khan son of Bashir Ahmed, all are resident of Brari Saujiyan.