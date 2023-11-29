Bhgwant Mann spreading anti-national sentiments in Punjab: Tarun Chugh

Chandigarh, Nov 29: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today strongly condemned Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for “inciting anti-Punjab sentiments in the state for political reasons.”

In a statement, Chugh strongly condemned the chief minister for his statement in the assembly saying that Punjab might be omitted out of the national anthem. He ridiculed Bhagwant Mann saying that the national anthem has been a national pride since Independence and it was too flippant on the part of the chief minister to speak in the assembly like that.

Chugh demanded that the remarks made by the chief minister should be expunged from the assembly proceedings and the Speaker should issue a warning to the chief minister against using such words in the House.

The BJP leader said the Bhagwant Mann government has failed to take care of the interests of farmers in the state and it was now trying to pass the onus on the Centre. “The centre provided adequate funds for farmers to manage the paddy stubble. The Centre also provided guidance to the Punjab government for the purpose, but the Bhagwant Singh Mann government failed to do anything because of which farmers are back on the roads,” he said.

He said if Haryana can give MSP on 14 crops why cannot the Punjab government follow it in the state.

“Bhagwant Mann is playing in the hands of disruptive forces and has been trying to spread an anti-national idiom in the state, ” Chugh added.