NC asks govt to address concerns of FMGs

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) on Wednesday asked the J & K administration to address the demands and concerns of foreign medical graduates (FMGs) and allow them to do internships in medical colleges across J&K.

Echoing the concerns of the protesting FMGs, party's State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “As per the guidelines by NMC (National Medical Commission), students who have completed their MBBS degree from foreign medical universities are required to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) which allows them to practice medicine in India. Students who qualify for the examination are then required to undergo a mandatory medical internship. Forty thousand such FMGs had appeared in the test out of which only three thousand had cleared it. However the total number of FMGs that qualified the mandatory screening test in J&K is 400, out of which only 230 have been inducted for the mandatory internship. While the fate of remaining 170 aspirants who had also qualified the test has been put into a lurch. Most of these FMGs had also applied for internships in other states but they were denied the same on domicile issues.”