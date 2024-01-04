Inter Dalgate Cricket Tournament concludes

Srinagar, Jan 4: In a thrilling final match of the Inter Dalgate Cricket Tournament organised by the cricket fraternity of Dalgate, Boulevard Sports Club and UCC faced off in a battle of skill, determination, and sportsmanship.

The toss favoured Boulevard Sports Club, who opted to bat first, setting the stage for an action-packed encounter.

Boulevard Sports Club showcased their batting prowess, posting a formidable total of 174 runs on the scoreboard. Their innings were marked by strategic strokes and a commendable team effort. As the sun dipped behind the picturesque Dalgate skyline, the stage was set for UCC to chase down the target.

In a swift and efficient display of batting prowess, UCC successfully chased down the target in just under 25 overs. The standout performer of the match was Abid, whose exceptional contribution earned him the well-deserved title of “Man of the Match.”

Faisal Dar’s consistent and all-round performance throughout the tournament did not go unnoticed, earning him the prestigious title of “Man of the Series.”

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed chief guests, Sajid Yousuf and Dr. Ahmed Rafi, who added a touch of grandeur to the occasion. Both guests emphasised the pivotal role of sports in fostering unity, discipline, and overall development in individuals and communities.

Sajid Yousuf and Dr Ahmed Rafi praised the efforts of the cricket fraternity in Dalgate for organizing a successful tournament that not only showcased the talent of the players but also promoted the spirit of healthy competition.

The chief and special guests highlighted the importance of such sporting events in encouraging the youth to engage in physical activities and cultivate essential life skills. They commended the cricket fraternity of Dalgate for creating a platform that nurtures talent and fosters a sense of camaraderie among participants.